SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.97

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.97 and last traded at $138.97, with a volume of 1535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

