SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.62

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 79316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.