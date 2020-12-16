SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $371.15

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $371.15 and last traded at $370.68, with a volume of 3574813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.30.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

Standard and Poor’s Depository Reciepts trust is involved in the financial services industry. Their holdings are comprised of the 500 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, which is designed to capture the price performance of a large cross-section of the U.S. publicly traded stock market.

