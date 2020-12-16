Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 3,136,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,118,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,498 shares of company stock worth $713,401. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,600,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

