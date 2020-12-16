Spendcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.01 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00848529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00183142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00424966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00085463 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

