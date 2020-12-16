Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $$23.05 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.