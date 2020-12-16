Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.67 ($67.84).

STM stock opened at €59.90 ($70.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

