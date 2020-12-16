Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. Starbucks also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.