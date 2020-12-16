Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

