StarDEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $565.00 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $332,930.83 and approximately $565.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarDEX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00426702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io.

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.