Stealth Trading Up 16.6% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $7,839.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002872 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025469 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,927,689 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.