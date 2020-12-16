Stephen M. Fleming Sells 164,796 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

