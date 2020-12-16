Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) to “Hold”

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.17.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 30.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

