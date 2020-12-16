Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TEGNA Call Options (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical volume of 415 call options.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 11,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 108.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TEGNA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TEGNA by 19.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

