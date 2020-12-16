STORE Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

