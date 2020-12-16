Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,493 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock worth $382,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.