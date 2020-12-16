Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SUOPY stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

