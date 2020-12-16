Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. 200,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 124,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,873.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $129,807.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

