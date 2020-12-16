Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $34.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 574,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,276. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

