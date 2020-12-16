Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,123 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average volume of 780 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,717,319 shares of company stock worth $310,006,029 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 13,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,846. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

