Suretly Market Capitalization Hits $94,225.05 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $94,225.05 and $2,839.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00413181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

