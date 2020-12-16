SushiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $324.86 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00013843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $489.58 million and $324.86 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00426702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 170,126,527 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

