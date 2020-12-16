SVB Leerink Boosts Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $30.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of FOLD opened at $23.86 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 568,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

