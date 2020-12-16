SVB Leerink Increases Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $127.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $123.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.