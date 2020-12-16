SVMK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,341 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 544 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

