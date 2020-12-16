SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

