Swipe Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004438 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $74.18 million and $50.97 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00146181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00851865 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00175421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00139656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00085193 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

