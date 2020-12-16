Synopsys’ (SNPS) Average Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

Synopsys stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,114. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.59. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 137,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

