Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading Up 3.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 2,410,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,237,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on TGB. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $343.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

