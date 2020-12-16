TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.83 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 925,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,821,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

