TD Securities Raises Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to $8.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

MJDLF opened at $6.09 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

