Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:TGLS remained flat at $$7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

