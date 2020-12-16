Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.00

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$49.00, with a volume of 16046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCS. Laurentian increased their target price on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.93 million and a P/E ratio of 147.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

