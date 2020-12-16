Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Telesites from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Telesites alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

About Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.