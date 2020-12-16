Telos (NYSE:TLS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:TLS opened at $22.11 on Monday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

