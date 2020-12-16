Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.42. 698,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 862,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Get Tenable alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,469,265.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,084.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $213,997.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,366,387.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,786. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.