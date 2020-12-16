TENT Price Tops $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $120,620.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00146236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00182799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00427264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00143109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00085372 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 30,981,220 coins and its circulating supply is 30,904,128 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.