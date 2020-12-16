Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

