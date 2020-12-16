Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 10,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tesla stock opened at $633.25 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $654.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.25. The stock has a market cap of $600.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,649.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.34.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

