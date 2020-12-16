TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.62

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 8315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

