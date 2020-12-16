The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CTY opened at GBX 364.23 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The City of London Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 269 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 334.58.

Get The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) alerts:

In other The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £98,100 ($128,168.28).

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.