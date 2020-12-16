The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) were up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.