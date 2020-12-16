The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $143.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.