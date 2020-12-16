The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $99.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

