The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $557,398. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,381,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

