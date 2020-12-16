The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.36

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 13709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

