The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, amid the pandemic, the company continues to witness a negative impact on rent receipts and occupancy rates at its properties. Also, higher e-commerce adoption and social-distancing requirements, resulting in lower mall traffic, store closures and tenant failures, continue to worsen the operating environment for Macerich. In fact, short-term rental concessions and store closures have reduced its billable rate. Nonetheless, the company’s premium shopping centers in vibrant markets are likely to gain from the resumption of economic activity. In fact, the reopening of all of its malls is likely to contribute to its rental collections. Improving leasing scenario and balance-sheet-strengthening moves will aid it in navigating the current retail blues.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 48.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Macerich by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

