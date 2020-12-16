The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIK. BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of MIK opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 488.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

