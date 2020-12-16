The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.19

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 35360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,850,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

