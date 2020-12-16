The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.582-3.649 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Get The Toro alerts:

NYSE:TTC opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.